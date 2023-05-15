BIRMINGHAM, Al – After losing their first three games to start the season, the Memphis Showboats have now won their last two games. Sunday, Memphis defeated the only unbeaten team the New Orleans Breakers 17-10.

Quarterback Cole Kelley lead the game winning drive in the fourth quarter as Memphis trailed 10-9 with three minutes to play. Kelley connected with tight end Jay Jay Wilson on a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Showboats a 15-10 lead. Instead of settling for an extra-point, Memphis finished the drive with a successful two-point conversion as Kelley found Juwaun Washington wide open.

The Showboats defense once again, forced multiple turnovers. Memphis led by it’s defensive efforts, forcing two turnovers. Troy Warner finished with a team high 12 tackles.











“