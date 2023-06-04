CANTON, OH. – Memphis Showboats defeat the New Jersey Generals 25-16 to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Memphis controlled the game clock 2 to 1 on Sunday. In a total of 71 plays the Showboats massed 317 yards. Kerrith Whyte scored the only scored on of the game for Memphis on a two-yard run.

Cole Kelley threw for 176 passing yards and completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts along with one interception.

With their win streak now up to five, Memphis returns home to close out the regular season. The Showboats will face the New Orleans Breakers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on June 10th at 2 p.m.