MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday the two hottest teams in the USFL, the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers squared off for the second time this season.

In the first meeting, it was Houston playing spoiler to a late Memphis rally. This time around, Memphis was able to hold off the Gamblers for a 23-20 win.

Unlike the first meeting, Memphis led for most of the contest and tallied 266 yards of total offense. After throwing an interception on the very first play of the game, Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley found his top receiver Vinny Papale in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

At halftime, the Showboats lead 13-6 but failed to find the end zone until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Leading 16-13 with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley lost his second turnover of the day with a fumble, that fell into the hands of Houston’s Tim Bonner.

On the second play of the drive, the Gamblers go with a risky play call facing third and 11, as Kenji Bahar handed the ball to Mark Thompson on a running back draw play that lead to a 20-yard touchdown with 40 seconds.

With 40 seconds remaining on the clock and Memphis trailing 20-16. On the first play of the next series, Kelley finds wide receiver Derrick Dillon on a hitch route, and the speedster breaks two tackles en route to a 64-yard touchdown to secure the lead and a fourth straight win for the Showboats.

Kelley finished with 146 passing yards along with two touchdown passes and two turnovers.

Dillon finished with 178 all-purpose yards and one touchdown.

The Showboats defense, led by defensive end John Atkins tallied four tackles, three of which were solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and five pass deflections, with one leading to one of the two Showboats interceptions.

The Showboats next face the New Jersey Generals on June 4th at noon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.