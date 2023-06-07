MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It is hard to remember the last time the Showboats lost.

Yes, it’s been that long since the Boats were 0 and 3 to open the season in their return to Memphis.

Since then, the Showboats haven’t lost and remain the hottest team in the USFL.

Sunday, the Showboats ran their winning streak to five straight with a 25-16 win over the New Jersey Generals. Their defense is tops in turnover margin thanks to a league best 11 interceptions.

The toughest thing right now might be blocking out all the praise that comes with their winning ways because the Showboats have still not accomplished anything. All four teams in the South division are separated by just a game with two to play.

For the Showboats, that starts Saturday against the New Orleans Breakers.

“We’re still facing adversity. Like even when you’re winning, you’re still facing adversity because you have to keep winning. So that’s sort of the message that we have right now,” said Showboats receiver Vinny Papale. “We have won five in a row, but there’s three teams in the South that are five and three. So these next two weeks, the playoffs have officially started for Memphis.”

“Just about staying focused day to day, man, because none of that stuff really matters. The only thing that matters is the team at the end who wins the last game,” said Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley. “Whoever wins the last game of the year, that’s what people care about.”>

The Showboats and Breakers kick off Saturday at 2 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.