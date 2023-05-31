After starting the season 0-3 the Memphis Showboats continue as the hottest team in the USFL. Memphis winners of it’s last 4 games, which is the longest active win streak in the league and now they sit one game out of first in the division.

” We’re just in the process of trying to climb those standings and but if we slip up at any moment, it’s not going to look the same. So that’s why last week we were up there sitting at the bottom. We got a huge win for our team and we’re just climbing so it’s each and every day and then ultimately it’ll be Sunday this week.”

In back to back weeks Showboats wide receiver Derek Dillon has made big plays. In the come from behind victory against the Houston Gamblers, it was Dillon who took a hitch route 64 yards for the game winning touchdown.

” Man, it’s amazing that we just kept we stay focused and kept on grinding and we just keep climbing the ladder, as coach say each and every day that’s really just the main goal. We’re not trying to look at the rankings or anything. We just trying to keep stacking the game by game and keep winning ,that’s it,” said Dillon.

The Memphis Showboats are back in action June 4th in Canton, OH to face the New Jersey Generals.