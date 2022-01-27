MEMPHIS — Beaten at the buzzer the last time these two teams played, the Memphis Tigers made sure to put away East Carolina, well before the final buzzer sounded Thursday night at FedExForum.

Lester Quinones scored a team high 17 and Josh Minott recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers pulled away late to beat the Pirates 71-54.

The U of M, dominant on the defensive end, blocking ten shots and holding ECU to just 26 percent shooting as the Tigers improved to 11-8, 5-4 in AAC play.

The Tigers forced to play again without Jalen Duren, DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley and Jayden Hardaway, all sidelined by injuries.