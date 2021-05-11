Shorthanded Grizz stun Mavericks on the second night of a back to back

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104.

Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points, including 10 in the key third quarter as Memphis continues to try and move up in the Western Conference standings.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 19 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein finished with a season-high 16 points. Jalen Brunson scored 15, while leading scorer Luka Doncic managed 12 points but was 4 of 16 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point shots.

The Grizzlies getting the win without their two top big men. Jaren Jackson Jr and Jonas Valanciunas both missed the game. Jackson for rest. Valanciunas with a sore back.