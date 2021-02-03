‘She was destined to do this’: WWE Superstar Bianca Belair’s parents discuss Royal Rumble win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville native has achieved something many strive for in the World Wrestling Entertainment business, winning the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Bianca Belair has now punched her ticket to a title shot at WWE’s WrestleMania. Needless to say, Sunday was an emotional day for her.

Her parents, Travonda and Leonard Blair, also had an emotion-filled night while watching the match.

“He jumped on the coffee table,” said Travonda, while pointing at Leondard.

“I may have to replace a few pieces of furniture but it was worth it,” said Leonard.

For Belair, that emotion came from a culmination of years of hard work. Her mother says she was destined to be a WWE superstar.

“I say it all the time and I say it frequently that everything she has ever done all came together with WWE. So, this was definitely her destiny. And I’m just happy that she was able to find it,” said Travonda.

Belair is now traveling down a road that not many travel down, the Road to WrestleMania.

“Very exciting. When she came here (Knoxville) it was exciting because she was around her friends and family and it was a really big deal. Now that she’s going to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble, it was just bigger,” Travonda said.

“She never ceases to amaze me. I’m always waiting to see what she’s going to try next,” said Leonard.

Travonda says not only has her daughter grown as a performer but also as a person.

“I mean she’s really grown, like she said, into the person that she wants to be. And so, again, I’m just very proud and excited about it,” she said.

Their prediction for WrestleMania is no surprise.

“We’re taking it. We want the belt,” said both Travonda and Leonard.

Bianca Belair’s Road to WrestleMania begins Friday night on WWE Smackdown.