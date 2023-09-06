MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s like a who’s who of Memphis’ best.

From Penny Hardaway to DeAngelo Williams and Ja Morant.

Taylor Jenkins to Ryan Silverfield.

All part of an exclusive club of celebrity guitar smashers. It’s a club that added a new member Wednesday night.

Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan gave it a whack, or three, pregame before the 901 FC-Tampa Bay Rowdies match out at Autozone Park. For a guy who didn’t know a thing about this guitar smashing, Henigan did quite well.

Seth Henigan has already shown he's a great QB.

“I’ll give my performance to eight out of ten,” Henigan said.

He was also asked to compare his performance to that of his head coach. “Mine was way better than his, that’s for sure. Way better.”

As for the game, 901 FC got goals from Rodrigo de Costa in the first half and Jeremy Kelly in the 88th minute to tie things up against the Rowdies. Then in stoppage time, an own goal by Tampa Bay off a penalty kick gives the 901 a dramatic 3-2 win.