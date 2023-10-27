MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s quite fitting for North Texas to host Memphis homecoming as Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan will play in his hometown for the first time since he was throwing touchdowns and leading Ryan High School to a 5A Division I state title in 2020.

” It’s always important. The next game is always the most important on the schedule and it will be cool to go back to Denton and get to play in front of some family members that have never seen me play in person,” said Seth Henigan.

For his return to Denton, Seth gave out nearly two dozen tickets to friends and family. Though it will be a reunion of sorts, make no mistake, Seth is all business this weekend.

” I’ll be able to see all of my people. So I guess that’s what I’m looking forward to the most as far as just seeing family, but it’s just another game and an opportunity to go win on the road against a good conference opponent,” added Henigan.

” For (Seth) I think it’s just another football game, as it should be. This is the most important game of the season for him and for everybody in our program because it’s the next one. But that’s what I love about him, he’s just so dialed in,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield.

The Mean Green enter Saturday 3-4 on the year, but their record doesn’t define how good they actually are. Last Saturday, UNT took No.22 Tulane to the brink but fell short 35-28.

” This will be the fastest tempo we’ve seen from a team, so we have our hands full in all three phases, but our defense knows we have to step up and hopefully continue what they were able to do in the second half in Birmingham,” said Silverfield.

Tigers kick-off against North Texas at DATCU Stadium at 2 p.m.