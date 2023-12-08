MEMPHIS, TENN – One final time to play in front of family and friends in the 901.

“I thought about it a lot. I’m trying to soak it all in and take it all in. Be grateful,” said Houston offensive lineman Travis Shaw.

“To play one more game with some of my teammates as well. It’s just to enjoy the moment. Have fun,” said Houston senior wide receiver Shawne Jones.

“Think about it every day. Like this is my last chance putting on for the city and Memphis. Last high school game,” said Fairley cornerback Jacquan Davis.

The last high school game for this area’s top seniors. Names that you’ve been hearing for years. Names that you will see play on the next level, teaming up with their bitter rivals. But on this day, they share the sideline trying to win together.

” It’s very cool just playing with some of the cream of the crop. I mean, it’s always great to come out and be able to compete and being able to compete with such great guys. Such great guys, on the field and off the field, in the classroom. Is it very great,” said Germantown quarterback Cordero Walker.

“To all have them here in one spot playing on the same team. The buzz that these young men are making and all of this is one of the life, once in a lifetime things that these kids have accomplished,” said Red Team head coach Cedric Miller.

Though it is an all-star game, make no mistake about it. There are bragging rights on the line.

“We’re putting a lot into this game. Although it’s an all star game, it is going to be fun. But I feel like we’re putting a lot into it because it’s our last showing,” added Davis.

“All-star game but we’re here to compete and we want to leave no doubt and no regrets on the field. So we’re playing to win this game,” said Miller.

Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. at MUS.