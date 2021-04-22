Second set of Lawson brothers commit to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first family of high school basketball in Memphis is ready for a second go around with the hometown Tigers.

Penny Hardaway bolstering the University of Memphis roster by landing not one but both talented Lawson brothers, Chandler and Johnathan. Four years removed from when the two other Lawson hoopers, older brothers Dedric and K.J., up and left the Memphis program.

Thursday afternoon, Chandler and Johnathan Lawson committing to Penny and the Tigers.

Chandler after two years as a top reserve at Oregon.

Johnathan after winning a third straight state title under Mike Miller at Houston.

Chandler is exactly what Hardaway is looking for. A veteran, 6’8″ multidimensional player who should have an immediate impact with the Tigers.

Johnathan is a four star scorer and top 100 player in the class of 2021 but one that joins a loaded group of wings on the U of M roster.

This is also a dream come true for both Lawson brothers, who feel as if they have unfinished business at Memphis after their older brothers parted ways with the Tigers, under less than ideal circumstances, back in 2017.