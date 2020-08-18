SEC unveils 2020 football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced its football schedule for the 2020 season on Monday.
The SEC plans to kick off its football season on Sept 26. with seven games on that Saturday. The league will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
3 of the 4 new head coaches in the SEC reside in the West.
Lane Kiffin at the University of Mississippi.
Mike Leach at Mississippi State.
And Sam Pittman at Arkansas.
Here are the complete schedules for Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and the Rebels.
The Tennessee Vols football schedule:
Week 1: @ South Carolina
Week 2: VS. Mizzou
Week 3: @ Georgia
Week 4: VS. Kentucky
Week 5: VS. Alabama
Week 6: Open
Week 7: @ Arkansas
Week 8: Texas A&M
Week 9: @ Auburn
Week 10: @ Vanderbilt
Week 11: VS. Florida
The University of Mississippi football schedule:
WEEK 1: VS Florida
WEEK 2: @ Kentucky
WEEK 3: vs Alabama
WEEK 4: @ Arkansas
WEEK 5: VS. Auburn
WEEK 6: OPEN
WEEK 7: @ Vanderbilt
WEEK 8: vs South Carolina
WEEK 9: at Texas A&M
WEEK 10: vs Mississippi State
WEEK 11: @ LSU
Mississippi State football schedule:
WEEK 1: @ LSU
WEEK 2: Arkansas
WEEK 3 : @ Kentucky
WEEK 4 : Texas A&M
WEEK 5 : OPEN
WEEK 6 : @ Alabama
WEEK 7 : Vanderbilt
WEEK 8 : Auburn
WEEK 9 : @ Georgia
WEEK 10: @ The University of Mississippi
WEEK 11 : Missouri
Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule:
Week 1: VS. Georgia
Week 2: @ Mississippi State
Week 3: @ Auburn
Week 4: VS. The University of Mississippi
Week 5: OPEN
Week 6 @ Texas A&M
Week 7: VS. Tennessee
Week 8: @ Florida
Week 9: VS. LSU
Week 10: @ Missouri
Week 11: VS. Alabama
