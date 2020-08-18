SEC unveils 2020 football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced its football schedule for the 2020 season on Monday.

The SEC plans to kick off its football season on Sept 26. with seven games on that Saturday. The league will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

3 of the 4 new head coaches in the SEC reside in the West.

Lane Kiffin at the University of Mississippi.

Mike Leach at Mississippi State.

And Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

Here are the complete schedules for Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and the Rebels.

The Tennessee Vols football schedule:

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Quarterback Brian Maurer #18 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Week 1: @ South Carolina

Week 2: VS. Mizzou

Week 3: @ Georgia

Week 4: VS. Kentucky

Week 5: VS. Alabama

Week 6: Open

Week 7: @ Arkansas

Week 8: Texas A&M

Week 9: @ Auburn

Week 10: @ Vanderbilt

Week 11: VS. Florida

The University of Mississippi football schedule:

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) runs past New Mexico State linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. (23) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

WEEK 1: VS Florida

WEEK 2: @ Kentucky

WEEK 3: vs Alabama

WEEK 4: @ Arkansas

WEEK 5: VS. Auburn

WEEK 6: OPEN

WEEK 7: @ Vanderbilt

WEEK 8: vs South Carolina

WEEK 9: at Texas A&M

WEEK 10: vs Mississippi State

WEEK 11: @ LSU

Mississippi State football schedule:

WEEK 1: @ LSU

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) runs past Abilene Christian players on his way to an 88-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WEEK 2: Arkansas

WEEK 3 : @ Kentucky

WEEK 4 : Texas A&M

WEEK 5 : OPEN

WEEK 6 : @ Alabama

WEEK 7 : Vanderbilt

WEEK 8 : Auburn

WEEK 9 : @ Georgia

WEEK 10: @ The University of Mississippi

WEEK 11 : Missouri

Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule:

Week 1: VS. Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Week 2: @ Mississippi State

Week 3: @ Auburn

Week 4: VS. The University of Mississippi

Week 5: OPEN

Week 6 @ Texas A&M

Week 7: VS. Tennessee

Week 8: @ Florida

Week 9: VS. LSU

Week 10: @ Missouri

Week 11: VS. Alabama