SEC teams, Pat Summitt Foundation begin 10th We Back Pat Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week, Jan. 14-21, the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Southeastern Conference will honor the former Lady Vols basketball coach with the 10th We Back Pat Week.

SEC member institutions will offer support to the Foundation during each of their 18 women’s basketball home games in 14 cities through a variety of efforts including promotional public address announcements and video endorsements.

The week will conclude with the Tennessee Lady Vols taking on longtime rival UConn at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

“The SEC, its 14 member institutions, and fans across the country have played an instrumental role in the growth of the Pat Summitt Foundation and the impact it is making in Alzheimer’s disease,” Foundation Director of Public Relations Sunny Biden said. “We Back Pat Week provides an opportunity to express our appreciation and to celebrate what we are accomplishing together in honor of Pat Summitt’s legacy.”

The Foundation, established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011, awards grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provides care and support for patients and caregivers, and educates the public about Alzheimer’s disease.