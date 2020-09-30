SEC clears Vols offensive lineman Cade Mays to play this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays has been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to play for the Vols this fall after being cleared by the NCAA a few weeks ago.

UT Athletics officials confirmed the news to WATE 6 Sports on Wednesday.

The decision comes just a three days before the Vols are set to play in their home opener against Missouri on Saturday.

Cade Mays has been deemed eligible by the SEC.#Vols — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 30, 2020

Mays is a transfer from Georgia. The 5-star high school recruit from Knoxville Catholic started 18 games at four different positions in his final two seasons for the Bulldogs.

Mays had been denied immediate eligibility in August after transferring from the University of Georgia in January.

