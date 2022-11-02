Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2022-23 season.

Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee each have multiple selections. In all, 36 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2022-23 campaign begins November 7, with conference play set to begin December 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

A list of the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

 Nick Smith Jr.,Arkansas

 Colin Castleton, Florida

 Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

 Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

 Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

 Kobe Brown, Missouri

 Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

 Brandon Miller, Alabama

 Wendell Green Jr.,  Auburn

 K.D. Johnson, Auburn

Kario Oquendo, Georgia

 KJ Williams, LSU

 Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

 Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

 Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M