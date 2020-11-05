SCS partners with AutoZone Park to hold girls soccer showcase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) — A senior showcase was the last hope for about 20 Shelby County girls soccer players.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be enough, but I’m hoping it will be,” said Memphis Central senior Gracie Jogi.

Jogi was like many athletes across the county; sad her season was canceled, but excited to get another shot to showcase her talents.

“I don’t have many videos of me — myself recorded, so I can’t really send colleges videos,” Jharna Jogi, another student-athlete at Memphis Central.

SCS partnered with AutoZone Park will do just that — film the athletes doing skill drills, hitting goals, and recorded their 40-times, all to send to college scouts.

“They were excited,” said SCS Athletic Director India Weaver. “I think that they felt that this was a lot of support. It may be more support than they probably every had in this type of level. I think we have to innovative, because things are not the same and we cannot expect them to be. We want to make sure we’re doing something , because we know that doing nothing will not help in this space.”

And, that support from the county was felt in all the athletes at the showcase.

“I knew that it was what I wanted to do and this was my one chance to do it for myself because school wasn’t going to do it since we didn’t have the school season this year,” Gracie Jogi. “So, I’m very thankful that this showcase is happening.”

All of the athletes at the showcase felt the same way Gracie does and they were hoping to make the most of out it.