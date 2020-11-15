SCS gives athletes a second chance with football showcase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All month Shelby County Schools have been holding showcases to give student athletes one last chance at getting that college scholarship offer. Saturday, they held their biggest one, a football showcase.

The county partnered with the AutoZone Libery Bowl to host a two-day combine for hundreds of athletes — not just in Shelby County, but all across the metro area.

“I’m extremely proud of every kid that came out to give all they had,” said Germantown head coach Eugene Robinson. “To preserve everything they went through and coming out here and competing man and just getting out here it’s a testament of Memphis and the grit and grind that we have. Despite any obstacles thrown at us, we come out and we’re going to fight.”

A few college coaches were in attendance, but the county filmed all the drills for each athlete to provide for programs who weren’t able to be there.

“Today, I’ve been able to show everything I’ve been working on these past two years, like my speed, my agility, all that,” Brighton DE Dima Barker said. “Hopefully it gets noticed.”

Friday night, a student athlete was offered a scholarship on the spot by college scout. Some of the players hope the showcase will be enough for them.

“50/50, somewhat,” said Craigmont WR Tyrell Smith. “They have to see your skills. This is like warmups. It can be enough, but some coaches might want to see more, like what you can do against the other 11.”