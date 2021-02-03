SCS athletes sign during National Signing Day despite losing senior season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A handful of area players signed Wednesday during National Signing Day.

A blessing for all, but especially for young men like Germantown quarterback TJ Tate, who was able to earn a college scholarship even though Shelby County Schools canceled his senior season.

“Everyone gained an extra year, however our kids didn’t,” said Red Devils head coach Gene Robinson. “We had to continue to get creative to get them that opportunity. We had five kids going college and they are tremendously blessed.”

Tate is one of those athletes, along with wide receiver Mike King who also signed to Southern Illinois.

Tate said COVID-19 drastically affected his recruiting process, but was still able to secure a scholarship to Pittsburgh State.

“Early on, that was during the period where a decision hadn’t been made with our season and that’s when a lot of coaches where hitting me up and asking when is your next game or do you have film,” Tate said. “So, I Missed out on a lot of opportunities with that as well. Even in the end, I’m still where I am today, still blessed and still thankful.”

Tate’s teammate Kody Jones is grateful to be a junior this year. And, while the 4-star athlete has a dozen college offers right now, he’s still putting in the work on and off the field.

“I’ve just been working, school-wise, better myself as a person and staying with football,” said Jones.

“This year was definitely a chance for my teammates to show their talents their 11th grade year. I hate it for them, to be honest I hate it because I could’ve been in the same situation. I just thank God every day I’m in the position I’m in today.”

Also signing today was White Station DT Cameron Blaylock to the University of Memphis.