COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cody Schrader ran for 205 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 116 yards and led No. 16 Missouri to an emphatic 36-7 victory over No. 14 Tennessee. His yardage total was 12 shy of the school record set by Devin West in 1998. Brady Cook and Luther Burden III added touchdowns while Daylan Carnell capped the blowout with a 38-yard pick-6 with just over five minutes left in the game. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to Tennessee, including the last two by a margin of 128-48. The Vols’ Joe Milton III threw for 267 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

