MEMPHIS – The upcoming 2022 season will be the last for Tigers baseball coach Daron Schoenrock.

Entering his 18th season in the dugout for the Tigers, Schoenrock announced Tuesday that he is retiring at season’s end.

Taking over the U of M program back in 2005, Schoenrock has won 437 games which included eight 30-win seasons. He was also named the 2013 Conference USA Coach of the Year.

“It has been an absolute thrill to lead this Memphis Tigers baseball program for the past 17 years,” Schoenrock said. “The relationships with over 190 players, 32 different staff members, and their commitment to excellence in representing the University of Memphis in a first class way on and off the field are things I will forever be grateful for. Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger!”

“We are tremendously appreciative of ‘Rock’s’ time as Tiger Baseball head coach,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “Rock is a perfect example of the impact a coach can make on student-athletes. Not only has he prepared his teams for success on the field, but he has demonstrated a true commitment to being part of the community and helping touch the lives of those around us. We wish him all the best in retirement after one more season as Tigers skipper.”

Schoenrock has spent almost four decades, 36 years as a collegiate coach with stops at SEC programs Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi State.