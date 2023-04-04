MEMPHIS — Former Collierville star Grayson Saunier pitched five innings of 3-hit, 1-run baseball, striking out four as the Rebels knock off the Tigers at FedExPark Tuesday night, 7-2.

Saunier was staked to a 2-0 first inning lead on a sacrifice fly and a Memphis error before Anthony Calarco made it 3-0 in the third with an RBI single to center.

The Tigers would cut that lead to 3-1 on Anthony Hansen’s homer to right off Saunier, the first of Hansen’s two home runs on the night. But that would be all the runs the Tigers could muster as four Rebel pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.

Kemp Alderman leading the Rebels at the plate, going 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.