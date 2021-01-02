Samaria’s top sports moments of 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Even with all the wild events that happened last year, we had so many great stories to come out of 2020.

So, let’s recap some of my top sports moments that happened right here in Memphis:

Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers football team was so inspirational this past season. They battled COVID-19, had multiple games postponed, and even had top players opt out. Through all of that, though, they persevered. These guys rallied around Coach Silverfield and his staff and took home the Montgomery Bowl trophy at the end of their 8-3 season.

And on top of that, quarterback Brady White finished his final season with the Tigers breaking literally every school record.

SCS cancels fall sports

Shelby County was one of the many school districts to cancel fall sports, but the city was not going to give up on its student athletes. There were countless stories on schools like P.U.R.E. getting football teams so kids can play, 7-On-7 leagues featuring Shelby County players and coaches, and even the county came together to host combines where they recorded drills so the players to send to college scouts.

So, I can truly say the city of Memphis came together to give hundreds of athletes a second chance this fall.

James Wiseman & Precious Achiuwa

James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa left their mark on the Memphis Tigers program after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft — Wiseman to the Warriors 2nd overall and Achiuwa to the Heat. The last time a Tiger was drafted in the first round was in 2012.

Both were so happy to add on to the legacy of this Memphis program, the same way their coach Penny Hardaway did in 1993.

Ja Morant

And by far one of the top moments, was the explosiveness Ja Morant added to the Grizzlies. He led all rookies last season with 1,138 total points scored, garnering rookie of the year and first team all-rookie honors.

He’s literally the face of the city of Memphis. He even has a mural of the side of a building downtown.