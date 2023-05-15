MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Community College season concluded last week after they were eliminated in the NJCAA semi-finals by losing to Chattanooga State 10-0.

It’s the ending of a historic season for the Saluquis as they finished with a program-best 44 wins, breaking their record of 40 wins.

The team was recognized Monday as they were joined by Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell M. Lowery and presented a proclamation.

“I knew we were going to be special when we got together in the fall. Our first meeting is, you know, early August. And I saw right away that we had a chance to do some really cool things this year,” said Southwest Head Coach Erik Schoenrock. “And it really took off this spring when we got off to a good start. And then the human beings that we have in our program, a bunch of good guys that really cared about each other. And it was a fun locker room to be a part of. And I just missed the camaraderie with the guys.”