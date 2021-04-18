Saluqis head to NJCAA tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — ‘We didn’t come this far, just to come this far.’

That was is the motto of the Southwest Tennessee Saluqis as they head to the NJCAA tournament.

They were the last Memphis area team to return to the hardwood due to COVID-19, yet this weekend, the Saluqis punched their ticket to the national tournament thanks to an overtime win over Cleveland State to win the Region 7 title.

Interim head coach Amory Sanders said of course his team is going in with a chip on their shoulders, they are the No. 23 seed of 24, they’ve played a lot less games than many of their opponents, but they’ve won eight of their last nine games. And, plan to come in make some noise.

“We lace up our shoes, we put our socks on, we put our uniforms on just like you guys,” Sanders said. “You take us for granted if you want to, it’s going to be a long night for you.”

The Saluqis will take on No. 10 seed Coffeyville Monday at 5:30 p.m.