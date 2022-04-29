LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WREG) — Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Alontae Taylor was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 49th overall pick.

According to NFL.com, Taylor was an All-Tennessee quarterback at Coffee County Central High School. He enrolled in Knoxville a semester early and moved to cornerback. He earned eight starts in 12 games in his first year (40 tackles, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles).

Taylor started six of 13 games the following season (33 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups) and then battled a hamstring injury throughout 2020 (29 tackles, two for loss, one interception, four pass breakups in eight games, five starts).

He started 12 games in 2021, setting career highs with 60 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a score), and six pass breakups in 12 starts. Taylor opted out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.