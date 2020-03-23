Silverfield keeps focus on his players as Tiger football remains in limbo due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Typically on a late March day, south campus would be abuzz, just like the start of spring.

However, COVID-19 had other plans.

"Obviously, our focus is on the health and welfare of our current student athletes," said Tigers football coach Ryan Silverfield. "We had a plan in place. Just like with most things throughout society, plans have gotten thrown away and now we have to come up with new ideas, new thoughts and new plans everyday."

New head coach Silverfield should already have three spring practices in the books, instead he's not sure if he'll get any.

Spring practice has been postponed, and the annual spring game, Friday Night Stripes, has already been cancelled.

Now the question isn't so much what about spring football, but how about fall?

"I mean just like with everything, you worry about society. Making sure that everybody's healthy and if it does, so be it," Silverfield said. "We all want to play football. There's a reason why we're here but the student athletes understand, first and foremost, get their education and hopefully football gets back to normal before too long."

And with facilities being shut down, Silverfield has had to rely on FaceTime and Zoom to talk to his players.

"It's made it difficult. I miss seeing our guys. I truly do," Silverfield said. "I look at them like I've got a 100 sons that I can't see face-to-face, be able to see them and be able look them in the eyes and check on them and see their day-to-day."