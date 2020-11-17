Ryan Silverfield defends vetting process of transfer quarterback Peter Parrish

MEMPHIS — As the Tigers get set to play Stephen F. Austin this weekend at the Liberty Bowl, Head Coach Ryan Silverfield finds himself defending his program, his school and a player who has yet to take the field for the U of M. A player named in a USA Today report focusing on how LSU mishandled numerous sexual misconduct allegations

Among the nine players mentioned in that story is quarterback Peter Parrish, who transferred from LSU to Memphis this summer.

According to the report, Parrish was accused of raping a woman last year at LSU and in March, was suspended for a year.

Parrish, who was never charged with a crime, has denied the allegations.

Silverfield, while not mentioning his transfer quarterback by name, defends the vetting process used by the university for every player on campus.

“We’re confident in our process. Very thorough in the way we vet these young men,” Silverfield said. “Like with any student-athlete, we don’t go into the details of what that process looks like. We’re constantly vetting and thorough in those processes. We stand with our student-athletes and I assume the rest of our sports, I know the rest of our sports do so as well.”

Parrish is sitting out his transfer year this year with the U of M.