SALT LAKE CITY – It was not the Summer League start that Jake Laravia was hoping for Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Laravia went just 2 for 11 against the 76ers… 2 for 9 from three point range.

For the Grizzlies other first round pick in the 2022 draft, it was a totally different story.

Last year, David Roddy showed he belonged.

Monday, Roddy showed off what he’s been working on since the end of his rookie season.

Roddy knocked down 4 3’s to go along with the game winning lay-up in the waning seconds of the Grizzlies 94-92 win.

Roddy with 18 and hoping to show he can be counted on to knock down big shots in year two in the Beale Street Blue.

“Just taking my open shots. I’ve been working a lot on it. Just developing that confidence and summer league is a good spot to get that confidence, moving forward towards the season,” Roddy said. “Just my consistency and my shooting, as you see tonight, as well as my play making skills. My defensive skills as well. I think that’s what I rely on the most so I’m just trying to do my best.”

Roddy and the Grizzlies continue Summer League play Wednesday night in Salt Lake City against Oklahoma City.