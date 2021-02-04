Rockets hit 19 3’s on their way to easy win over Grizzlies

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Wall scored 22 points, Eric Gordon added 20 and the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-103.

Jae’Sean Tate had a season-high 19 points for Houston, while Christian Wood scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before rolling his right ankle in the third quarter. He did not return.

Rookie Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 16 points, while Ja Morant added 15. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke finished with 13 each as Memphis lost its second straight.

Both teams lost by big margins in their previous games, ending extended winning streaks. But Houston showed no carryover from its 17-point loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.