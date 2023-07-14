MEMPHIS – New Memphis coach Alex Simmons continues to get it done.. both on and off the court.

The former Lady Vol adding a marquee game to her first season’s schedule by inking a new home and home series with her former school.

News Channel 3 has learned that the Tigers and Tennessee will play in Knoxville this season followed by a game here at the Fieldhouse next year.

These are two teams that haven’t played one another since 2001 with the Lady Vols holding a 26-1 all-time record against Memphis.

Simmons won two national titles and played in three Final Fours at Tennessee, playing under legendary coach Pat Summitt.