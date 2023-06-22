MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis made it official Thursday, naming former Southeastern Louisiana skipper Matt Riser as the Tigers’ new baseball coach.

Riser, who led the Lions to over 300 wins and four regional appearances over the last ten years, takes over for Kerrick Jackson who left the U of M after just one season to become the new head coach at Missouri.

Riser is looking to stay a little bit longer.

Make that a lot longer by winning championships in the blue and gray. That starts by building up this Memphis program.

“We got to change the perception of what the brand is and that, hey man, that is not just 500 baseball and OK, we go in the conference tournament, right? We want to produce winners. As you produce winners, guess what you do? You become more lucrative to better players,” Riser said. “I want to win two. I want to win three, I want to win five. I don’t want this to be a one-year job, a two-year job. I want it to be a two-decade type job. Make this the destination place, the final place we got to be, right? Pony up. But we’ve got a long ways to go to get there. Right? That takes some time to be able to do that and build a program like that.”