ATLANTA – Southaven star and former Desoto Central slugger Austin Riley named the National League’s Player of the Week Monday.

This one… a no-doubter after Riley went on quite a heater for the Atlanta Braves.

In six games, Riley had ten hits, six homers and 16 RBI. He also tied Atlanta’s franchise record by hitting home runs in five straight games.

For the season, Riley now has 22 homers and 66 RBI for the best team in baseball.