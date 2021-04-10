Ridgeway’s Quincy Casey puts up big numbers for JSU in third career start

JACKSON, Miss. (WREG) — Former Ridgeway standout Quincy Casey completed 30 of 47 passes for 323 yards with four touchdown passes and no interceptions for Jackson State.

Despite those big numbers, the Tigers would fall to Alabama A&M 52-43 moving their record to 4-3.

Saturday was Casey’s third time under center this season. Tigers coach Deion Sanders has been vocal about wanting to get him more snaps this season, but he said he did well.

“What went into that? He played well,” Sanders said. “He needs to make a few better decisions, but he’s coming off the bench, hasn’t played much this year. I think he did a phenomenal job.”

In two seasons at Jackson State, Casey has never thrown an interception.