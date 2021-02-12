Revamped league, new division, new opponents to greet Redbirds in 2021

MEMPHIS — After losing out on a season of baseball at Autozone Park last year due to COVID-19, the Redbirds will be back in 2021.

In a new look division with a number of new look opponents.

All part of the realignment being done to the minors by Major League Baseball.

When the 144-game season starts in early May, the Redbirds will be part of the new Triple-A Southeast division along with the Brewers’ Triple-A team, the Nashville Ssounds, the Braves’ Gwinnett Stripers, Tampa Bay’s Durham Bulls, the White Sox Charlotte Knights, the Orioles’ Norfolk Tides and the Jacksonville Jumbo shrimp, the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate.

“The biggest change is, we’re going to see a lot of different opponents,” said Redbirds’ President Craig Unger. “We enjoyed our time in the Pacific Coast League but we’re east of the Mississippi. Geographically makes sense for us to play teams that are closer to us. Fan bases are closer to us. I think it’s going to be great stuff, even for just baseball fans to be able to see Gwinnett’s Triple-A team coming to Memphis.”