Reports: Memphis Grizzlies trade Iguodala to Miami Heat for Justise Winslow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are trading NBA veteran Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

NBA reporters Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Grizzlies agreed to the terms of an Iguodala trade with Miami on Wednesday, a day before the NBA trade deadline.

Wojnarowski said later that the Grizzlies are getting forward Justise Winslow in return for Iguodala. Grizzlies players Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were held out of the Grizzlies’ game Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, but it’s not clear if either player is involved in this or any other trades.

In recent days, young Grizzlies players Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were thrust into NBA drama when they voiced their displeasure with what they perceived a disrespect from the 36-year-old Iguodala.

Iguodala, a 16-year NBA veteran, was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Grizzlies last off-season. His goal has been to be traded from the team from the moment he was traded to Memphis.

As Iguodala vocally desired to play the latter portion of his career for what he feels is a championship contender, he hasn’t suited up for the team at all and has stayed home with the Grizzlies paying his salary. That led to the pushback from the young Grizzlies players.

Wojnarowski said late Wednesday that the Grizzlies are working an “elaborate” deal with Miami and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and talks could go into the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.