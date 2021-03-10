Reports: Former Memphis AD Tom Bowen to take over at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – Multiple outlets are reporting Wednesday that former University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen is heading west to take over the athletics department at Arkansas State University.

David Cobb of CBS Sports reported that Bowen is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.

The school’s former AD Terry Mohajir left Arkansas State in February to head to the University of Central Florida.

Bowen ran the Memphis program from 2012 until May of 2019, just after signing a six-month extension with the Tigers. At the time, Bowen said he was leaving the job to pursue “a new career opportunity.”

While at Memphis, Bowen was credited with improvements in the Tigers athletic teams as well as a major capital upgrade effort that saw the school complete construction of a new basketball center as well as a new football training facility.

Prior to that he was the athletic director for the San Jose State University for eight years after stints working in various coaching and administrative roles in high schools, colleges and in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bowen would inherit a program that saw a great deal of growth over Mohajir time, both on and off the field. The football team just started spring practices under new head coach Butch Jones, and the school saw a continued expansion of facilities and fundraising under the previous leadership.

Originally from Colorado and raised in Georgia and California, Bowen played college football for a single season at the University of San Diego before he transferred to Notre Dame with intentions of joining the priesthood. He ended up getting a degree there and then a master’s in education at the University oi San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.