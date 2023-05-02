MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks will not return to the franchise, reports say.

According to The Athletic, the team informed Brooks that he would not be brought back “under any circumstances.”

Sunday, Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA after he chose not to speak to the media after the Grizzlies’ losses in Games three, four, and six to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

During the regular season, Dillon Brooks averaged 14 points, and three rebounds in 73 games, and led the NBA in technical fouls.