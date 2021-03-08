Report: Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) pauses on the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After less than one year with the Tennessee Titans 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson is being traded to the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport reports the deal is a Wilson and a simple exchange of draft picks. The Titans reportedly get the Dolphins 2021 7th round pick and Miami gets the Titans 7th round pick in 2022. That basically means Titans general manager Jon Robinson was working just to get Wilson off the roster and his numbers off the books.

Wilson played only four snaps his rookie season after the Titans selected him 29th overall out of Georgia.

His rookie season was marred by problems from the jump with multiple run-ins with police, two stings on the Covid-List and he finished the season on the Non-Football Illness List.

Two weeks ago Robinson said Wilson’s NFL future was up to him and Wilson responded a short time later by tweeting he was done playing football for the Titans.

The team has not confirmed the move.

Wilson was slated to count $2.6-million against the Titans cap this year with $5.3-million in dead money. If it is a straight trade the Titans will only be on the hook for the remainder of his accelerated signing bonus which is about $4.4-million.