MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A new era may be is underway at the U of M.

It’s being reported that Kerrick Jackson will take over for Daron Schoenrock as the Tigers next baseball coach.

The hire will make history. Jackson will be the first black head coach in Memphis baseball history and is the only black head coach in the American Athletic Conference. He’s also one of just three black college baseball coaches in the country among non-HBCU institutions.

The former Southern University head coach spent that last two years as the inaugural President of the MLB Draft League of the Major League Baseball. Jackson played college baseball at St. Louis Community College, Bethune–Cookman and Nebraska from 1994–1997.