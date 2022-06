MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A date has been set for the the Tigers match up against Mississippi, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The game will be played on December 3, 2022 at FedexForum.

Source: Memphis will host Ole Miss on Saturday, December 3rd, at FedExForum. Part of multi-year series. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 15, 2022

Rothstein tweeted Wednesday that the matchup will be part of a multi-year series. The Tigers are 28-15 all-time in this series. However, the Rebels have won four of the last five matchups over the Tigers.