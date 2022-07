MINNESOTA, Minn. (WREG) — Josh Minott and the Timberwolves have agreed to a four-year, $6.8 million deal, securing one of the last two roster spots for the team.

The report is according to The Athletics’ Shams Charania.

Minnesota drafted the former Tigers forward at No. 45 overall. Minott finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the Timberwolves 89-86 win over the Hornets to close out Vegas Summer League play.