Memphis Tigers postpone primetime game against Houston amid COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers agreed with Houston to postpone their primetime match-up, amid a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tigers’ football program, according to multiple reports.

The two football programs decided to move the game back to a later date. Originally, Memphis was scheduled to play host to Houston on Friday, Sept. 18. On Friday, Memphis announced that the football program was pausing activities amid a COVID-19 outbreak

At this time, there has not been an official announcement by the American Athletic Conference, or either program, about when this game will be played.

