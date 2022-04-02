MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Another Tigers guard has announced their departure from the program, the latest being Landers Nolley II, according to ESPN.

Nolley started in 18 games and averaged 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds this season for the U of M. The 6’7″ guard led the Tigers with 20 points and had a season-high four 3-pointers in the win at No. 6 Houston.

The Fairburn, Ga. native was named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-AAC First Team.

Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

During his sophomore season with the Tigers, Nolley earned All-AAC First Team honors after leading the program in points per game (13.1), minutes per game (27.5), 3-point shooting (.387, 65-168) and free throw shooting (.803, 49-61). His 3-point field goal percentage was fifth-best among sophomores in Memphis history, and 65 3-pointers were third-most. Nolley averaged 16.5 points per game in Memphis’ four NIT contests and was garnered 2021 NIT Most Outstanding Player.