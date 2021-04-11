Report: Former Titans RB Eddie George named Tennessee State Tigers coach

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 15: Eddie George of the Tennessee Titans walks through fans before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville,Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee State is naming Eddie George its new head football coach, according to a report from ESPN. The news was first reported by Stadium.

The former Tennessee Titans star will replace Ron Reed, who has been the Tigers head coach since 2010.

While not made official, ESPN reports that Reed’s departure is expected to be announced by the university on Monday, with George scheduled to be introduced Tuesday.

George played for Houston/Tennessee from 1996 to 2003, and while he doesn’t have much coaching experience, the hope is he will bring renewed energy to the program and better opportunities for recruiting.

After his pro career, George continues to be a representative for the Titans and he has also been a mentor for various Titans players, including Derrick Henry, who even credits George for helping him become a better running back in the pros.

And George is not just beloved in Tennessee, he is a fixture in Columbus, where he was a star at Ohio State, winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy. His No. 27 is retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans.

George is the latest former NFL player to take over at a HBCU college football program, Deion Sanders is currently at Jackson State.