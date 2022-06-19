MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Former Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot has committed to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers, according to On3Sports.

After two years at Arizona, Akot transferred to Boise State where he averaged almost 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Broncos last year, shooting a career-best 39 percent from three-point range.

According to basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Akot was in Memphis this past week, visiting with Hardaway and the Tigers. But he also visited Western Kentucky on Tuesday and has a visit lined up with N.C. State before the 6’8″ forward makes a final decision.