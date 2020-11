FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, TCU guard Desmond Bane, right, drives to the basket as Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. Bane was selected by the Boston Celtics in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Boston Celtics moved their No. 30 pick in a trade in the 2020 NBA Draft, and made the selection for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies drafted Desmond Bane, a guard from Texas Christian University. Bane averaged 15.8 points per game and 10.8 rebounds.

This is a developing story

