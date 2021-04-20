Redbirds tickets for the opening month of the season go on sale Wednesday

MEMPHIS — Redbirds baseball is almost back at Autozone Park.

With Opening Night just two weeks away, the Redbirds will begin selling tickets for the month of May on Wednesday.

Attendance will be capped at around 3000 fans a game with seating pods of between two and six people, set six feet apart to adhere to continuing social distancing requirements..

The Redbirds will be selling tickets on a month by month basis to stay in line with the ever changing COVID restrictions.

“Fingers crossed that numbers continue to go down, vaccinations go up and hopefully over the course of the next month or the coming months, some of the procedures get relaxed,” said Redbirds President Criag Unger. “As we’ve learned over the last year, things change rapidly in this COVID environment so we expect our protocols to change throughout the year as well.”

The Redbirds open at Autozone Park on Tuesday, May 4th against the Durham Bulls.