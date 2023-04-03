MEMPHIS – Tuesday is a big day for baseball in the Bluff City.

After opening the season with three on the road, the Redbirds have their home opener out at Autozone Park with the first of a six-game series against rival Nashville.

Out at FedExPark, easily the biggest game, so far, in Kerrick Jackson’s first season at Memphis with the Tigers hosting the defending National Champion Rebels.

Mike Bianco’s club is struggling so far this season but Jackson, eager to see where his team stands in front of a sold out crowd.

“We’re going to be at home and just like anybody else, if we play clean baseball, we put ourselves in a really good situation. If we don’t, when you play better teams, they expose the mistakes that you make and they make it really, really tough for you to recover from those mistakes,” Jackson said. “Again, for us to go out and represent well and show what the program is going to be about in the future, I think is the key, because this is going to be a series and a relationship that’s going to last during my tenure.”

First pitch from FedExPark between the Tigers and Rebels is 6 pm.