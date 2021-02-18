Redbirds release 2021 schedule and the return of baseball to Autozone Park

MEMPHIS — The last time baseball was played at Autozone Park, it was September 2019.

Now, almost 600 days later, baseball is set to make its return to the corner of B.B. King and Union as the Redbirds will open their 2021 season, at home, against Indianapolis on April 6th. Opening Day will mark the first of a six game series against the Indians. Indianapolis, one of seven new teams set to play at Autozone Park this season due to the regional realignment of Triple-A baseball.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we cannot wait to have baseball return to AutoZone Park,” Redbirds President Craig Unger said in a statement. “The release of our 2021 schedule by Major League Baseball is no doubt a welcome development for our great fans, business partners and downtown Memphis as a whole. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back

and introducing several new teams to Memphis in addition to resuming our rivalry with Nashville.”

The Redbirds will play 70 home games at Autozone Park this season including 12 Saturday dates plus games on Mother’s Day and the 4th of July.